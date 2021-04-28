City working to inspire new downtown Albany business through art contest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany is working to inspire more businesses to open in downtown Albany.
The city wants artists to pick a building and design what they see it as having the potential to be.
Coordinators hope adding art to buildings could inspire new businesses in downtown Albany.
“Designing Our Future” is an art contest where area artists decide a theme for a vacant downtown building.
Downtown Manager Lequrica Gaskins said art in downtown areas is a very fast-growing trend.
“What we are focusing on is the buildings are not empty, but they are full of opportunities,” Gaskins said. “What you’re finding within most communities that have very vibrant downtowns, is that they also include the arts and this is certainly a great opportunity for downtown Albany to do the same.”
The city is using this competition to recognize the downtown area, as well the artists.
They hope this contest not only inspires artists in the area, but people who live in Albany as well.
“This is the opportunity for the shoppers to also see the artists and the value that our local artists bring, but also get an idea of, ‘oh, that building is an opportunity to inspire the entrepreneur that perhaps they can open up their own business,’” said Gaskins.
The theme of downtown Albany is “Work, Play, Live, Shop and Dine.” They ask artists to consider these themes when designing what a building could be.
“Perhaps they can consider building for a residential living art gallery. The artists will create what they think this building has the opportunity to be,” said Gaskins.
This will give people who are looking at the building an idea of its potential.
“We are hoping that in turn, it’s going to bring in and spur economic development that is going to encourage someone who is considering opening a business to consider this building for their new and next best interest,” said Gaskins.
There will be a total of 10 winners. Those winners’ creations will be put up in the window of the building they designed.
Entry requirements:
- Photo resolution needs to be 300 DPI
- Design measurements cannot exceed 48 in x 96 in horizontal or vertical layout
- Needs to be JPEG or PNG
- All artwork must be original and created entirely by the entrant
For more on the application, click here.
