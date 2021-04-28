Baconton Charter alum makes Jr. Olympic shooting team

“I believe cross-training by shooting other events, plus training on the bunker when I could really helped me this year,” Bethany said. “During my Christmas break, I traveled to Tucson, Ariz. to train for a week on their bunkers and during my spring break, as soon as I finished shooting the Seminole Cup sporting clay tournament, I went to Gainesville and trained on the bunker the rest of the week. I keep saying I want to go to the beach because I can’t even tell you the last time I have been!”