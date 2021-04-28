APD talks incentives to attract, keep officers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is continuously looking to hire new officers.
Police Chief Michael Persley said they hired a little over 30 recruits last year. Out of those 30, only about half stayed.
The department is working with the city to add incentives to working and staying with the agency.
Persley said some of those incentives they are considering are working with realtors for cost of living and giving money back towards student loans.
“We’re open to any incentives that other departments may have used, or other non-law enforcement agencies have used in order to attract and retain personnel,” said Persley.
Some of their applicants come from out of state, but many are from Southwest Georgia. Chief Persley believes people from the community need to be on the force.
“There’s a different feel and touch when you are getting people from your local area, which is why I am asking for and will continue to ask for people from the local community,” Persley said.
Albany is a good training ground for new officers and Persley said people who come here, can go to other locations.
“The bad thing about it is we lose good talent to other agencies,” he said.
This is why they are looking at ways to financially support officers.
“We had an incentive policy and we’re looking to bring that back. Even adding some things,” said Persley.
Persley said there are always openings at the police department. He said to see a change in the community, it has to start from within.
“Part of starting within is that people who want to protect the community, want to be guardians, they want to be a point of contact for someone,” Persley said. “Come join the police department.”
Some things they look at for potential applicants are their driving record, criminal history and if they have a high school diploma. You must also be at least 20-years-old to serve.
Persley said he wants people who have life experience who deal with people daily.
“People who dealt with customer service, the retail industry, anyone whose worked in manufacturing where you’ve had to work with a team, that also helps,” the police chief added.
For more information, call (229) 431-2100 or directly view jobs by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.