Albany Utilities to upgrade outage management system

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Utilities is getting a new outage management system.
Officials say they’re using a basic system and would like to purchase the SCADA system.
This system would allow them to accurately read and notify customers of scheduled outages in an area.
They also say it will increase system reliability.
The upgrade would cost them almost $115,000 to upgrade.
“A customer can call in. If our phones get over-busy, they can call the direct line and it will capture their information to let us know if they have an outage. And in return, they can go on the city’s website and report the outage through the website or they can see a map that shows the areas that we are aware of that have outages. That way the customer knows what’s going on,” said Jimmy Norman, director of utility operations.
The upgrade will take close to three months to complete.
