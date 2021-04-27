Valdosta City School Board votes on Propst

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City School Board made a decision on Head Football Coach Rush Propst’s future with the Wildcats Tuesday night.
In a 5-3 vote, the school board voted not to renew Propst’s contract.
Propst has been under scrutiny in Valdosta since court documents outlined new allegations against the former Colquitt County Packers’ head football coach.
Later, a secret audio recording provided by a Valdosta Booster Club member was released that reportedly contained audio of Propst requesting “funny money” for potential recruits and personal expenses.
Since then, Propst has been suspended and the Georgia Professional Standards Commission has investigated the embattled coach.
