Valdosta City School Board votes on Propst
Rush Propst, Head Football Coach at Valdosta High School (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | April 27, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 10:30 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City School Board made a decision on Head Football Coach Rush Propst’s future with the Wildcats Tuesday night.

In a 5-3 vote, the school board voted not to renew Propst’s contract.

Propst has been under scrutiny in Valdosta since court documents outlined new allegations against the former Colquitt County Packers’ head football coach.

Later, a secret audio recording provided by a Valdosta Booster Club member was released that reportedly contained audio of Propst requesting “funny money” for potential recruits and personal expenses.

Since then, Propst has been suspended and the Georgia Professional Standards Commission has investigated the embattled coach.

BREAKING: Rush Propst’s contract has not been renewed. The Valdosta City School Board 5-3 in favor of not renewing.

