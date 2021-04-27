Unseasonably warm before next cold front

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix and warm 80s covered SGA Tuesday afternoon. Thanks to high pressure these dry conditions continue through Thursday. Meantime warm and humid ahead of Friday’s cold front. Highs top mid-upper 80s around 90 while lows only drop into the low-upper 60s.
As the weak cold front pushes east, showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely Friday. Conditions are not favorable for severe storms. We’re expecting rainfall amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch. For now a slight chance of rain holds for the weekend.
Following a slight cool down with upper 70s Saturday, warm 80s return Sunday into next week.
