Phoebe to wait on resuming Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at Phoebe, you’ll have to wait.
Hospital system officials told WALB they are not moving forward with administering the vaccine at the moment because of limited supply.
The hospital system released the following statement:
“After a brief pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health recommend resuming administration of the vaccine. Phoebe is currently working on a utilization plan for our limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson, and will release details when the plan is finalized.”
