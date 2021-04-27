No injuries reported after NWS believes EF-1 tornado touched down in Terrell Co.

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Some people in Terrell County are still picking up the pieces after the National Weather Service (NWS) believes an EF-1 tornado hit parts of the county Saturday, according to the preliminary investigation.
WALB News 10 was told that the damages happened on Doverel Highway and Herod Dover Road in Dawson, according to a report by the NWS.
According to that same report, a few trees snapped and several trees fell on a home in the area.
However, just up the road, 8-year-old Ryan Hooker’s trampoline was tossed around.
“Pretty much spend like an hour or so on this trampoline every day. I feel real sad but I gotta free one on its way pretty much,” said Ryan.
The Hooker family said the trampoline was wrapped around a nearby power pole. They said the trampoline was the extent of the damage they received.
EMA Director Bo Hamby said all roads were cleared of any debris on Saturday. He said there were no reported injures from Saturday’s storms.
