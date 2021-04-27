Lee Co.’s New York Road near completion

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Board of Commissioners said New York Road is almost done.
The project was approved last year to re-widen and resurface the road.
It connects Sumter and Lee counties.
Commissioners said the project cost almost $1 million.
The goal is to make sure logging trucks can get back and forth safely.
“We’ve done that road in probably two times in this last year, so that process is about to come to completion. They’ll be putting up the stripping and putting down the reflective markers on that road. They should be done with that sometime this week,” Christi Dockers, Lee County manager, said.
They used T-SPLOST funds to make this happen.
