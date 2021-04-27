Dougherty Co. cleaning up after weekend winds

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been two days since some tough winds blew through Dougherty County, leaving a trail of devastation, including some destroyed homes.
Some people are still recovering but the good news is that there are no reported injures, according to Assistant Fire Chief Rubin Jordan.
Damaging straight-line winds from Saturday’s storms are believed to have caused many trees to fall on different properties in Dougherty County, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
As several of these private properties are still in the recovery phase, the county is moving forward.
“We’re probably about 95 percent cleaned because Dougherty County Public Works, City of Albany Public Works, they worked all yesterday and probably doing some touch-ups today,” said Jordan.
Jordan said as of Sunday, all roads were cleared of any remaining debris. But how did the recovery efforts go?
“Pretty much smooth sailing. I hate to say that we’re getting used to this because we have been having storms but our people are acclimated to recovery and what we have to do,” explained Jordan.
Jordan said they didn’t have any problems with the sirens on Saturday and all were in working order and ready to go if needed.
“If the winds were in your area, if that speed of wind was in your area,” said Jordan,
If you still have small tree limbs in your yard and want them gone, Chief Jordan recommends you put it in the right of way for crews to pick up.
You can also contact either the county or city public works to help with some of the bigger pieces left behind.
