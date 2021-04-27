Carl Vinson VA eases financial burdens for military sexual trauma survivors

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Carl Vinson VA is boosting its efforts to help survivors of military sexual trauma.
Military sexual trauma, or MST, is sexual assault or sexual harassment experienced during military service.
“It could have happened off post or on post, it could have even been a spouse,” said Margaret Dukes, the military sexual trauma coordinator at the Carl Vinson VA.
Dukes said they’re trying to make getting healthy again as easy as possible.
“Whether it is a physical impact or psychological impact, all the care is going to be free for that person,” said Dukes.
They will cover mental and medical care. She also described the signs you should look out for to spot MST.
“Fear. Intense emotions of fear, powerlessness, anxiety, depression, anger, nightmares,” described Dukes.
Dukes said veterans interested in taking advantage of MST resources should contact their local VA office.
You can find more information on MST here.
