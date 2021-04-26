Warmer Days Ahead

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This week off to a rather quiet start as high pressure builds across the region. Some clouds but plenty of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures are on tap. Readings will run about 5-10° degrees above average as highs top upper 80s around 90 and lows upper 50s to upper 60.
With high pressure anchored of the east coast, it’ll provide a blocking wall which keeps it dry through Thursday. Next best chance of rain late Thursday into Friday as a cold front arrives. So far severe storms aren’t in the forecast. For the weekend isolated showers but not a washout.
Behind the front slightly cooler air drops temperatures near average as highs reach upper 70s low 80s and lows bottom out in the mid 50s through the weekend.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.