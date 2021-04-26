NWS: 2 tornadoes hit Early Co. Saturday

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Two tornadoes blew through Early County this weekend.
The greatest of the two was an EF-1.
The National Weather Service (NWS) said the county had extensive tree damage and some structural damage.
County officials said they’re relieved that no one was injured after two tornadoes touched down Saturday.
“I think a lot of people had a lot of time to get prepared for it because they stayed weather aware, they watched the news,” said Anthony Gentry, the Early County EMA director.
One of the tornadoes touched down near Howard Landing Road in western Early County.
“It started at the river and it came all the way through. We’re less than half a mile north of Blakely. It crossed right above Blakely,” said Gentry.
Gentry said the NWS surveyed the county Sunday. They found extensive tree damage and county workers have been clearing the downed trees all weekend.
“Right now, Early County is in pretty good shape. We worked all weekend cleaning trees up. All our roads are opened up. This is the last house that needs electricity to it and we’ll have all the houses with electricity,” Gentry explained.
That house is located off Highway 39. The National Weather Service listed damage to homes overall as minor.
“Because it’s such a rural area that they came through. That’s why we didn’t have more damages. I think we have three to four houses,” said Gentry.
Preliminary reports from the NWS said one house and one mobile home were damaged. Gentry said they saw structural damages in about four locations.
