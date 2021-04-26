Marianna Wright wins state championship

LIBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Albany native, Marianna Wright became a State Champion Sunday.
Wright placed first in the 300-meter hurdles clocking in at 47.23 seconds to claim her throne as the 2021 State Champion for the Georgia State middle school division.
She also placed 4th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.66 seconds.
Marianna ran for Sapphire Ruff Riders.
Her Coach Paul Jones expressed to her how proud he was of her and is looking forward to this next season which starts soon.
