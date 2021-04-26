Former WALB Sports Director, Ducky Wall, dies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ducky Wall was an icon in the Georgia sports world and especially at WALB News 10, where his legacy grows each day.
He passed away Wednesday evening.
Ducky certainty found his calling in sports as a reporter and as an athlete. For more than two decades, Ducky Wall was instrumental in growing the sports department at WALB.
A natural in front of the camera and an even better reporter.
Wall was well known in Georgia, in part because of the great coverage he provided for all of its teams and for his work as the head golf pro at Doublegate Country Club.
Ducky was passionate and showcased his drive daily and his love for sports went a long way with every coach he crossed paths with.
Now Westover Principal William Chunn was once the head football coach at Monroe in the late 90s one of the many coaches Ducky left a lasting impression on.
”He was a sports giant in Southwest Georgia, it was always a thrill and an honor to be interviewed by Ducky Wall. He had that ability to always make you feel good about yourself, Mr. Wall is a sports Hall of Famer, back then everyone in Southwest Georgia, especially all of the coaches watched WALB News just to see Ducky Wall. I say to Mr. Ducky Wall a job well done,” said Chunn.
Principal Chunn, just one of many to share their admiration for Ducky Wall.
