Coffee Co. residents focus on clean-up after weekend storm

“Jumped on the floor and covered myself up and finally got to my closet and stayed in there for maybe six, seven minutes. Got out and was like wow,” explained Ritchie. “Sheetrock was hanging from the ceilings, there was cracks in there. I knew the house had moved because I was angled. Looked outside my camper was behind me in the neighbor’s yard. It was gone completely. It was still raining bad, I was just trying to call a friend of mine and she came and got me about an hour later. It was awful.”