Atkinson County High sends off girls soccer team ahead of sweet 16 match-up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Atkinson County girls soccer team hit the road early this morning ahead of their Sweet 16 game against Dublin High.
And the Rebels didn’t miss their chance to wish the girls good luck.
The school arranged a celebration as the ladies look to reign victorious in the second round of the state playoffs.
In 2019 - the ladies fell in the second round.
Last year abruptly ended just as the season was starting due to the pandemic.
Head coach Richard Holton said this year’s team is better than ever.
And they’re happy to still be on the field competing for a state championship.
”We’ve had a lot of support from our community, from our fans, from our administration, from our student body. It’s just been really good. The girls feel really supported and we’re just excited we’re able to represent Atkinson County. We’re just really exciting about this team and how far we’ve been able to come. We’re trying to build a program and we don’t just want to be a program but a team. So year in and year out and just get back to a winning tradition.”
The Lady Rebels are currently in action against the Irish in the second round
We’ll bring you highlights tonight at 11.
