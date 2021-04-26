Atkinson County High sends off girls soccer team ahead of sweet 16 match-up

”We’ve had a lot of support from our community, from our fans, from our administration, from our student body. It’s just been really good. The girls feel really supported and we’re just excited we’re able to represent Atkinson County. We’re just really exciting about this team and how far we’ve been able to come. We’re trying to build a program and we don’t just want to be a program but a team. So year in and year out and just get back to a winning tradition.”