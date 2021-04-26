Albany sewage spill blamed on weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday morning, the City of Albany issued a news release detailing a sanitary sewage overflow that happened Saturday night.
As a storm raged across South Georgia about 7:40 Saturday night April 24, the City of Albany experienced a sanitary sewer spill near Lift Station 26 along the east side of the Flint River, just downstream of the Oglethorpe bridge.
The spill was due to heavy rainfall and a power outage at Lift Station 26, city officials said.
An estimated 40,000 gallons of sewage was discharged from a manhole and then to the Flint River, approximately 100 feet south of the bridge.
As soon as the power was restored at 8:40 pm, the overflow ceased.
No City of Albany drinking water systems were affected.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.