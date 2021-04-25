Red Cross opens to assist storm victims in Coffee Co.

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Red Cross has opened in Coffee County to assist families or anyone affected by the storm and tornado that took place Saturday.
They are open at the Central Square Gymnasium at 200 South Madison Avenue until 5 p.m. Sunday.
Red Cross officials said that those needing assistance will need to complete an information form and provide ID and proof of residency. After completing the form, individuals’ needs will be assessed by the Red Cross team.
If you need assistance after 5 p.m., you can call (855) 243-3815.
Red Cross officials said an elevation will be held to see if there is a need to re-open on Monday.
