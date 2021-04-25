GSW Golf Earns Bid to Play in Super Regional

“You know it’s a part of recruiting when you are playing in the postseason, kids want to see championships, going to the postseason, you know continuing to play in May,” said Canes head coach Darcy Donaldson. “I take zero credit for any of this, I push them, I give them the things that they need to be successful and they go play golf. It’s such an individual sport, there are a lot of variables that go into it, it’s been fun to be a part of and yes that is definitely something that this program has turned into and hopefully we can continue that and push towards that National Championship in the future.”