GSW Golf Earns Bid to Play in Super Regional

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Up in Americus this has been an exciting weekend for the GSW golf team. The guys learning that they have earned a bid to play in the NCAA South/Southeast super regional.
This honor is one this program has now seen in five of the past nine seasons.
Following a fourth place finish in the Peach Belt Conference tournament, the Canes were feeling pretty good and this group is fired up to get even more action here in 2021.
“You know it’s a part of recruiting when you are playing in the postseason, kids want to see championships, going to the postseason, you know continuing to play in May,” said Canes head coach Darcy Donaldson. “I take zero credit for any of this, I push them, I give them the things that they need to be successful and they go play golf. It’s such an individual sport, there are a lot of variables that go into it, it’s been fun to be a part of and yes that is definitely something that this program has turned into and hopefully we can continue that and push towards that National Championship in the future.”
Play in the super regional will get underway on May 6th.
