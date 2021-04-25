First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Plenty of sunshine is possible in South Georgia as we continue out this weekend. A high pressure system pushed through the area as of Saturday night after a slight cold front. Temperatures will be on the cooler side of the 80′s today as highs only make it into the upper 70′s. However, temperatures will be changing quickly into the new work week. High pressure will allow for sunshine to continue through the work week, but as it pushes toward the east and brings in southerly winds. Highs will warm up quickly into the upper 80′s especially by the late week. There will be a chance for more showers and thunderstorms as a new low pressure system approaches the area by Thursday night into Sunday. Yes, that means another weekend of rainfall is ahead. A severe weather chance so far is not likely due to lack of instability, but that can change quickly. We will keep eyes on it to keep you safe.