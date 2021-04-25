Coffee Co. residents picking up the pieces after thunderstorm

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Several people across South Georgia are cleaning up the damage left behind by Saturday’s storms.
In Coffee County, many homes received damage from strong winds. Saturday night, a storm came through and hit the area.
A few homes were severely damaged. One family had their roof blown off and also experienced water damage in the house. Some families were in shock when it all happened.
“My mom was in the bedroom and they could fill the house shaking and they knew it was bad. My dad had already had called me to tell me to get out of my mobile home while he was still in his. When they heard everything get real loud and shaking really bad, they knew that a lot was taken place outside. They didn’t come out till later to see some of the damage, but they did not know the maximum percent of the damage until it was daylight,” said Krystal Wood.
“This morning they had been cleaning up non-stop since they woke up. The community has been absolutely amazing, look at the people. You look around and there are people out here that nobody knows that’s just out here helping. So it’s just amazing,” Wood added.
Families also said that they are speaking with their insurance companies to figure out what’s next.
