First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, GA. (WALB) - Strong to severe storms are moving out of South Georgia heading into early parts of Sunday morning. A cold front will bring in cooler lows down in the 50′s for the morning. Skies will clear out leading to sunshine for Sunday afternoon. Highs to close out the weekend in the upper 70′s. We will see a quick change heading into the next work week. A dry period takes over and slowly have temperatures rise into the 80′s. Temperatures climbing into the upper 80′s by the late work week. Sunshine for days is the name of the game as more showers and storms are not expected until next Friday. A brief cool down by next weekend.