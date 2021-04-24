Damage, power outages reported in Saturday’s severe weather

Damage has been reported in Southwest Georgia amid Saturday’s First Alert Weather Day. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | April 24, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT - Updated April 24 at 11:35 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Damage and power outages have been reported in Southwest Georgia amid Saturday’s First Alert Weather Day.

Here is the damage reported:

Baker County

A windowpane was blown out of the county EMS building. Debris has been reported in Newton and Hawkinstown.

Power outages were also reported in the county.

Dougherty County

Damage has been reported on Butler Drive in Albany.

A tree also fell on top of an apartment at Greenbriar Apartments, but there was no significant damage. No one at the apartment complex was injured.

Nearly 4,000 people are without in Albany.

The City of Albany has provided the following on out traffic lights in the city:

  • Jefferson/7th
  • Jefferson/ 2nd
  • Jefferson/ 4th
  • Jefferson/ Tift
  • 300 block of West Broad
  • 300 block of W Tift
  • Slappey/Liberty, Slappey/ 14th
  • Turner Field Clark
  • 2600 block of Ledo Road

The city also provided the following for trees blocking the road:

  • 900 block of 5th
  • 900 block of Tallahassee
  • 900 block of Eight Mile Road
  • 2500 block of Fox Ridge
  • 1100 block of 9th
  • 1000 block of Spring Hill

There are also wires down in the following areas:

  • 1600 block of Stuart
  • 2814 Capers
  • 700 of Willie Pitts
  • 1698 Palmyra
  • 2309 Hubert
  • 2700 block Palmyra

Early County

Multiple trees and power lines are down around 26256 Highway 39.

Lee County

Damage was reported on Stocks Dairy and David roads. There are also downed power lines in the area.

Miller County:

Power outages have been reported in Colquitt.

There are also downed trees and powerlines in the county.

A tree fell on Posie Patch, a Colquitt flower shop.

WALB’s First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Weather Day Saturday for the potential for multiple rounds of severe weather.

If more damage is reported, this story will be updated. Got damage photos and video? Send them to the WALB News 10 newsroom by clicking here.

