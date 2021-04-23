Valdosta High names STAR student

April 23, 2021

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta High School announced its 2021 STAR student.

Dr. Janice Richardson announced Friday that Crystal Wang was selected with the honor, and she chose her Biology teacher, Cindy Plumly, as her STAR teacher.

Since its creation, the STAR program has honored over 28,000 students and the teachers they have selected as having had the most influence on their academic achievement.

To obtain the nomination, graduating high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average.

