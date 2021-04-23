UGA student charged with cyberstalking Massachusetts woman

The charge of stalking by electronic means provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. The charge of extortion by interstate threat of injury to reputation provides for a sentence of up to two years in prison, one year of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.