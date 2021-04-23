Tift Co. Schools gets ready for fall semester as pandemic continues

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 vaccines will not be required when the fall semester rolls around for Tift County Schools.
Superintendent Adam Hathaway said vaccines for the students will be recommended, but not required.
One thing that will be returning is the K-5 virtual learning, which didn’t exist before the pandemic.
School leaders said they built it from the ground up.
Hathaway said they plan to offer virtual as an option for K-12 students because, for some, that was a better option for them over in-person learning.
“They’ll have to apply, they’ll have to meet some requirements. Students will have to prove that they can do the work and they can thrive in that online setting, otherwise, we are gonna require them to come back face to face, if we’re post COVID. Where we’re at on the COVID restrictions is really going to determine how many kids that we’ll have online,” explained Hathaway.
Hathaway said they do hope to return to pre-pandemic learning in the fall, but that all depends on what restrictions are still in place and what local and national health leaders are saying about the virus.
When it comes to masks, he said they are not required unless students can’t socially distance.
Hathaway said this could all change depending on the state, restrictions and CDC guidance where COVID-19 stands in the community.
