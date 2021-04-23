Three more Monroe Golden Tornadoes take talents to the collegiate level

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three more Monroe Golden Tornadoes are soaring to new heights, all taking their talents to the collegiate stage.
Gordon State is getting a pair of Monroe’s best.
Timothy Spurling and Lonnie Leverrette are taking their football talents up the road to join the Highlanders.
Track star Kason Jones will be taking his speed west, to join the Jaguars at Southern University in Baton Rouge.
A monumental day for these athletes and a chance to put Monroe on the map.
