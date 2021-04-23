Three more Monroe Golden Tornadoes take talents to the collegiate level

Three Monroe Tornadoes take their talents to the next level (Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer | April 23, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT - Updated April 23 at 6:58 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three more Monroe Golden Tornadoes are soaring to new heights, all taking their talents to the collegiate stage.

Gordon State is getting a pair of Monroe’s best.

Timothy Spurling and Lonnie Leverrette are taking their football talents up the road to join the Highlanders.

Lonnie Leverrette signs NLI with Gordon State (Source: WALB)
Timothy Spurling signs NLI with Gordon State (Source: WALB)
Track star Kason Jones will be taking his speed west, to join the Jaguars at Southern University in Baton Rouge.

Kason Jones signs NLI with Southern University (Source: WALB)
A monumental day for these athletes and a chance to put Monroe on the map.

