Supreme Court moving away from leniency with minors who commit murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County’s district attorney is speaking out after the Supreme Court announced Thursday that it would be loosening the standards for sentencing minors who commit murder.
District Attorney Greg Edwards said in the past, the minor would have the chance to show they could be rehabilitated back into society, using their criminal history.
Now, Edwards pointed out, they could be sentenced to life in prison without parole, with less consideration.
Edwards said an example would be a teen having a history of crime before killing someone.
Edwards said there are things a judge should look at before making that decision.
“I think it’s important that the judge have a whole picture of that individual’s background, what that individual did, and making that ultimate decision about the punishment to impose for a person or juvenile that commits a homicide,” Edwards said.
Edwards added the victims that are in these circumstances, their rights should be included in the decision as well.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.