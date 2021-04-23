Sumter Co. jailer arrested after ‘extensive investigation’ into jail contraband

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A Sumter County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was arrested after an extensive investigation into contraband being brought into the Sumter County Jail, according to a release from the agency.
Brenda Alford, 47, was arrested Friday and is being charged with crossing the guard line and violation of oath of office.
Alford was employed with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office since January 2017. She has since been terminated from her position, the release said.
