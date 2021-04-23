Severe storms likely Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the calm before stormy weather moves in tomorrow. SGA has been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk for severe storms Saturday. An unseasonably strong storm system will bring several rounds of severe weather with threats of damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, frequent lightning and a few tornadoes. Timing from 7am through 11pm as each round brings a threat for severe storms. Remain alert and be ready to seek shelter when warnings are issued.