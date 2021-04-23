Red Cross: Yes, you can donate blood after getting COVID-19 vaccine

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Despite some confusion, you can still give blood if you have received a COVID-19 vaccination.
As long as you’re in good health.
Ruby Ramirez is the regional communications manager for the Red Cross.
”I think that there is a misconception that if you’ve received the vaccine that you’re aren’t eligible to donate blood. We want to let people know that as long as you’re feeling healthy and you are symptom-free and you know the name of the manufacturer for the vaccine, then you are eligible to donate blood,” she said.
There’s also no waiting period.
Ramirez said the need for blood is constant and one donation can save more than one life.
To view upcoming blood drives, click here.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.