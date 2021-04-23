Phoebe concerned with SWGA vaccination rate; expanding vaccine options

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe’s top health official said he’s concerned with the COVID-19 vaccination rate in Southwest Georgia and how the hospital system is expanding its vaccination efforts.
“We are pleased that a third of Georgians have now gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest statistics from the state. It is concerning, however, that the rate of vaccination in our part of the state has slowed,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. “Early in the vaccination process, southwest Georgia led the state, but the percentage of the population vaccinated in Dougherty County and all our surrounding counties is now below the state average.”
Steiner said the hospital system is continuing to expand its options to administer the vaccine.
“We are now administering shots at all Phoebe primary care locations throughout southwest Georgia. Our mobile wellness clinics are taking vaccines to underserved areas, and we will soon provide vaccinations at our community care and urgent care clinics,” Steiner said. “With demand decreasing at our mass vaccination sites in Albany, Americus, and Sylvester, we will stop providing first doses at those sites next week and begin transitioning fully to clinic vaccinations. Through Phoebe and many other providers, vaccines are readily available to all southwest Georgians, and we encourage everyone to do their part to end the pandemic by getting vaccinated right away.”
The hospital system also released its latest COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 20
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 3
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 2,276
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 261
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 67
- Total vaccines administered – 50,012
For more information on getting the vaccine at Phoebe, call the COVID-19 vaccination hotline at (229) 312-1919 or click here.
