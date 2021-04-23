Man arrested in Valdosta United Way burglary

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Forsyth man was arrested in connection to a burglary at the Greater Valdosta United Way building, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
It happened Thursday, shortly before 10:30 a.m.
Police responded to the building about a burglary.
When police arrived, they found Nathaniel Gunter, 36, inside.
Police said he was detained after attempting to run away.
VPD said the investigation found that the door to the business was damaged, numerous things were rummaged through and computer equipment was unplugged.
Gunter was taken to Lowndes County Jail and charged with felony burglary and criminal trespass.
“We are proud of our officers for quickly arriving on scene and arresting the offender before he could flee the area”. Lt. Scottie Johns with VPD said.
