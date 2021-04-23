Kemp appoints new district attorney to Alapaha Judicial Circuit

ATLANTA (WALB) - On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Chase Studstill as district attorney of the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.
Studstill will fill the vacancy left by Dick Perryman, who was promoted to superior court judge of the Alapaha circuit.
Studstill has a bachelor’s degree in history from Valdosta State University and a law degree from the Flordia Coastal School of Law. Since 2017, he has been a public defender in the Tift Judicial Circuit. From 2007-2016, Studstill was a part-time office manager and legal assistant at Studstill Firm, LLP. In 2016, he also served as a legal assistant at the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.