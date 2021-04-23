Kemp appoints new district attorney to Alapaha Judicial Circuit

Studstill has a bachelor’s degree in history from Valdosta State University and a law degree from the Flordia Coastal School of Law. Since 2017, he has been a public defender in the Tift Judicial Circuit. From 2007-2016, Studstill was a part-time office manager and legal assistant at Studstill Firm, LLP. In 2016, he also served as a legal assistant at the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.