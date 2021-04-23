Here’s what you need to know about Phoebe’s drug take back event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will host a drug take-back event in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with disposal locations in Albany, Americus, and Sylvester. Phoebe officials said these locations give communities the opportunity to safely and conveniently dispose of prescription drugs.
“Many times the person that becomes addicted to prescription drugs is not the person that has been prescribed the medication. This event helps prevent pill abuse and remove potentially expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs from homes,” said Dr. Jason Langer, Phoebe general surgeon. “Offering this event to the community provides not only a safe, convenient and responsible means for medication disposal but also an opportunity to educate our communities about the potential abuse of old and unused medications.”
Phoebe’s drug take back event is free and no questions will be asked, officials said.
All medication disposal locations will be accepting expired/unused narcotics/prescriptions, as well as injectable medications, such as pre-loaded allergy and migraine medications or insulin needles, and any other prescription, veterinary or over-the-counter medications.
Phoebe officials said to keep everyone safe, each site will be a drive-up/through event and will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Medication collection locations:
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital - Albany
- Side parking lot on Jefferson St., next to the Parking Deck and across from street from the old Albany Middle/High School
- Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - Americus
- Main hospital guest parking lot; please enter campus from Highway 280.
- Phoebe Worth Medical Center - Sylvester
- Main hospital entrance.
The DEA hosts National Take Back Days in April and October. Last fall, Americans turned in 985,392 pounds, or 490 tons, of medications. At Phoebe, a total of 400 pounds of medications were collected.
“This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets make them vulnerable to accidents, misuse, and abuse,” the hospital system said in a release. “Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.”
Phoebe thanked its community partners for helping with the event, which include the Georgia Department of Public Health, Albany/Dougherty Drug Unit, Albany State University, Morehouse School of Medicine, Americus Police Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
