Find out where you can drop off drugs with no questions asked

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement across Lee County is asking you to get rid of your unneeded prescription drugs the proper way.
If you’re looking to get rid of unwanted drugs with no questions asked, there’s at least one place in Lee County you can do that and it’s at Leesburg City Hall and the Leesburg Police Department.
You can walk in Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and just drop off the drugs that you don’t need or want. And this weekend, the officers on duty will gladly take them off your hands.
From there they go into a secured metal box and are later incinerated.
They do not accept medical equipment like needles.
“In Leesburg, we are very fortunate that we do not have as big of an opioid problem as some other places in the nation. Obviously, there’s no way for us to be able to stop and suppress it completely, but fortunately, we have not seen the issues with it. We had had some in certain circumstances but we haven’t seen the issues with it that we have in other places (of the country),” said Leesburg Police Chief Chris Prokesh.
Prokesh thinks programs like national drug takebacks are helping keep their numbers down.
Now let’s move over to Dougherty County.
One location to drop off is the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, located on the side of the judicial building.
Another location is at the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit Office.
Both Lee and Doughtery County leaders said getting rid of these drugs helps keep them off the streets and out of the wrong hands.
Officials said you also shouldn’t trash or flush them down the drain.
“You never flush medications. Our plants that treat our water are not set up for drugs to be in there,” said Executive Director of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful Judy Bowles.
You can drop off any and all drugs at all three locations year around.
National Prescription Drug Takeback Day is this Saturday.
