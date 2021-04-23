FDA, CDC lift recommended pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

“Safety is our top priority. This pause was an example of our extensive safety monitoring working as it were designed to work—identifying even these small number of cases. We’ve lifted the pause based on the FDA and CDC’s review of all available data and in consultation with medical experts and based on recommendations from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. We have concluded that the known and potential benefits of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older. We are confident that this vaccine continues to meet our standards for safety, effectiveness, and quality. We recommend people with questions about which vaccine is right for them to have those discussions with their health care provider,” said Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting FDA Commissioner.