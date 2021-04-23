Dougherty Co. works to demolish old gas station after complaints

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County commissioners are trying to locate the owners of an abandoned gas station so they can take them to court.
The property was storm-damaged in 2017 and has never been restored.
Now, the county wants to tear it down.
Commissioner Anthony Jones said people have been asking what the county plans to do about the property. It’s located off of the well-traveled Liberty Expressway and gets a lot of views.
He reminded people that tearing down properties doesn’t happen overnight.
“We have to let all the people in the community know that this is a process. This is a process. No one commissioner can do this. It has to go through the court system. That’s where we are now, we’re in a lot better shape than we’ve been in a long time,” said Jones.
There are also special considerations that have to be made when demolishing a gas station.
“It’s going to cost well over $100,000 in demo and everything to get these tanks out of here because of the EPA and their standards. It’s just a lot of legalities,” explained Jones.
There’s also concern that the abandoned property has become a place for illegal dumping.
The location of the station is problematic as well, according to Jones.
“This is US 19. Everybody that’s going in and out of Dougherty County and Albany goes through 19, traveling to Tallahassee, Alabama, so this is certainly an eyesore,” said Jones.
