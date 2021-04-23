Dougherty Co. leaders prepare for potentially severe weekend weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County emergency responders said they are ready as possibly severe weather heads towards Southwest Georgia, which is expected to arrive Saturday.
Right now, they are closely monitoring the weather and staying in constant contact with local emergency responders, county leaders and National Weather Service officials.
Emergency officials haven’t started any physical preparations like sandbagging yet, but they have all the materials ready if needed.
Before the storm hits, they recommend you tidy up your yard and clear away any loose tree branches.
Also, officials said that if you plan to hit the roadways, there are some things you need to avoid.
“If you do see a lot of puddling on the roads and there is flooding on the roads, I would encourage people to turn around, don’t drown. You don’t know how deep that water is. You also don’t know what could be underneath that water. There could be sharp objects and things like that, that you just aren’t aware of and can’t see at the surface,” said Lauren McGrath, the Dougherty County emergency management specialist.
If you haven’t done so yet, McGrath recommends you download the mobile alert app CodeRED.
