Community organization hosts ‘A Day to Donate Together’ donations drive

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Together Organization, Inc. will host a food, toiletry, and blood drive this Saturday. They’re a nonprofit organization devoted to getting young men involved in helping the community.
They hope to use the donations to help places like Lily Pad SANE Center and Albany Rescue Mission.
Together Organization’s CEO Samuel Mackey said this event was something the boys wanted to do.
“Our purpose is to try to help people in our community that need the items that we sometimes forget there may be a necessity for people in our community,” said Mackey.
The purpose of this event is to show young men doing good things for the community.
If you’d like to donate, the drive takes place at Brooks Plaza in Albany from 2-7 p.m. on Saturday at 1135 West Broad Avenue.
