Appointments no longer requires at SGMC vaccine drive-thru site

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Whether you have an appointment or not, you will now be able to get your COVID-19 vaccine at South Georgia Medical Center’s (SMGC) drive-thru.
Now is your chance!
SGMC said they have administered about 30,000 vaccines.
They’re giving the Pfizer shot.
At the site, there will now be designated lines for those with appointments and those without.
“We are wanting everyone to come through. Our goal and our interest are to make sure we get everyone vaccinated so that everyone will be covered in case they do contract the virus. So you don’t have to have an appointment, just come. We open at 9 o’clock in the morning and we close at 4,” said Clarese Howell, RN at SGMC.
They tell us they’ve been seeing a lot of people from nearby counties and even from out of state.
They say anyone from anywhere that is a least 16-years-old and older is welcome.
Anyone younger than 18 must have a parent sign consent.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.