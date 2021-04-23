Albany sisters sell late mom’s biscuits, get visit from Paula Deen

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This week southern cooking legend Paula Deen recognized two Albany sisters as they gear up to open a new business selling their mom’s favorite biscuit.
Recently, cooking legend Paula Deen was in Albany and while she was in town, she surprised two old friends of the family, sisters Molly Strickland and Jodi Peacock. She recognized their efforts in recreating a legend of their own, their mom’s biscuits.
WALB News 10′s Bobby Poitevint sat down with the two sisters to talk all about the famous biscuit and what’s next for the family recipe.
The two shared their childhood memories of mom whipping up a batch in the kitchen.
“We’d all sit around, she’d make her biscuits after church for us to have hot and fresh for lunch,” said Strickland.
“We still have her biscuit bowl, that’s what we make them out of, her biscuit bowl, her biscuit cutters and her fork,” explained Peacock.
Last November is when the sisters started trying to replicate their mom’s famous biscuit, but even with all the right ingredients, they still couldn’t whip up mom’s magic. That is until one day, when their brother gave them the answer they’d been looking for all along that they had finally recreated the famous taste.
“It was a big moment,” said Strickland.
“It was,” said Peacock.
But they’re not doing this for just themselves. They’re currently selling frozen batches and more through things like bake sales and giving the proceeds to the Margaret Jo Hogg Alzheimer’s Outreach Center in Albany.
“Wanting a way to give back to the center and spread awareness of Alzheimer’s,” said Strickland.
The center has a special place in their hearts. Their mom, Sandra Wright, battled dementia for years and passed away around Thanksgiving last year.
But before she left the family, the two sisters had a heartfelt message they wanted their mom to hear.
“All standing around, holding her hands, I told her, I said, ‘We’re gonna make your biscuits.’ And anyway, we know she heard,” said Peacock tearfully.
“She probably squeezed your hand,” said Strickland.
“She did,” said Peacock.
“She opened her eyes,” said Strickland.
“She did,” said Peacock.
From that, they knew mom gave them her blessing and that’s how it all began.
But what makes this biscuit different from others?
“It’s the touch, It’s mom’s touch,” said Strickland.
The two sisters are hoping to build a business based around the famous recipe and maybe even sell more of mom’s cooking so they can let Southwest Georgia and the world know all about their mom and her classic southern favorites.
The sisters said that just this weekend they’ll be getting out over 200 orders.
If you’d like to place an order, you can do so by calling or texting (229) 407-0182 or through their @yourmomsbiscuits Instagram page.
