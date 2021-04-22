USDA’s free school meals program extended through 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOC) - Schools and day care facilities can continue serving free meals to all children through June 2022 under more flexible rules that began during the pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending its free school meal program with continued flexible service to promote social distancing. Schools can also continue providing breakfast and after-school snacks in non-group settings.
The USDA says this ensures children are getting nutritious options like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and milk.
According to the department, up to 12 million children may not be getting enough to eat at home during the pandemic.
For additional information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.