Remembering the life of the WALB great, Ducky Wall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ducky Wall made his mark in the Good Life City and across Georgia early on in his career.
Wall spent 26 years with WALB before retiring, was the head golf pro at Doublegate Country Club, and loved Georgia football as much as the next guy.
Ducky passed away Wednesday night. His infectious personality is what one of his best friends cherishes most.
Dee Matthews had been a long-time friend of Ducky’s.
“Oh gosh, we’ve known Ducky and Angela for 20 years probably. We met them when we first moved here. So a long time ago,” said Matthews.
Matthews and her late husband Jimmy became instant friends with the Walls.
Their love for the Georgia Bulldogs created an unbreakable bond.
“We traveled to ball games together and that was fun. They put Angela and me in the backseat while they talked football all the way, so it was fun. It was lots of fun,” exclaimed Matthews.
The early afternoon games gave the Wall’s and Matthews’ a chance to make a few more memories.
Matthews continued, “We could turn around and come home that night and we’d usually stop in Waycross and get us a supper of some kind and maybe a cold beer or two. But anyway, we just had a good time together. It was a great relationship. I miss my friend. I miss my friend already.”
Missing the nights she’d catch him on WALB and on the Saturdays cheering on the Bulldogs.
“He was a great sports announcer for WALB because he loved sports so,” said Matthews.
Dee and Angela find strength together knowing their husbands have reunited.
“I had a little time to prepare myself because I knew he wasn’t well. So, I had a little time to prepare myself and I already lost Jimmy and he and Ducky were so close. And Angela and I decided that they are together talking football, talking Georgia football,” said Matthews.
And possibly teasing each other once again.
Matthews added, “My husband was so funny he’d say, ‘Now Wall, you shouldn’t have said that on TV!’’ Or whatever you know, just teasing him about things, they teased each other a lot.”
Services will be held Tuesday, April 27 at 1:00 PM at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church.
