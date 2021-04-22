Ga. Lottery marks its highest quarter ever, raising over $400M for Pre-K, HOPE

“We continue to work diligently each day to fulfill our mission to maximize revenues for HOPE and Pre-K,” Gretchen Corbin, Georgia Lottery president and CEO, said. “I am appreciative of Gov. Kemp, our board of directors, and the legislature for their support, as well as our employees, retailers, vendors, and partners for their dedication and hard work. As always, we are grateful for our players who find our products to be a source of entertainment.”