Chilly to sunny perfection Today. Clouds invade Friday and we warm overnight. 2 rounds of severe storms are expected Saturday. The warm front brings the first threat from 7am to midday. The second comes with an approaching cold from arrives 4pm to 11pm. Either round can bring Damaging Winds, Large Hail and even a Tornado. A slight risk covers all of the area. Drier Sunday. Warming into the upper 80s by Tuesday