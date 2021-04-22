First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday.
Two rounds of possibly severe weather are expected Saturday. The projected timing for the first is from 7 a.m.-noon and the projected timing for the second is 4-11 p.m.
All of the WALB viewing area is under a slight risk for potentially severe weather.
Primary threats for both rounds include a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 5% chance of large hail and a 5% tornado chance.
Other weather resources:
- Download the WALB First Alert Weather app: Apple | Android
- Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Facebook
- Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Twitter
- Watch up to date coverage on the Roku app
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather.
NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.