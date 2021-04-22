First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday

By WALB News Team | April 22, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 9:32 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday.

Two rounds of possibly severe weather are expected Saturday. The projected timing for the first is from 7 a.m.-noon and the projected timing for the second is 4-11 p.m.

All of the WALB viewing area is under a slight risk for potentially severe weather.

Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories
Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories (Source: NWS)

Primary threats for both rounds include a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 5% chance of large hail and a 5% tornado chance.

