Update: Victim identified in fatal Albany single-car wreck

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) reported there was a fatal single-car wreck Thursday afternoon.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told WALB News 10 that the victim was Reginald Bernard Sims Sr., 45, of Albany.
Fowler said Sims was pronounced dead at the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.
Sims died from blunt force trauma, according to Fowler.
The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 300 block of East Broad Avenue, according to APD.
