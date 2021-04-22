‘Emma spread kindness to all of the people she was around’: LCSS builds memorial garden for student killed last April

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County School System built a memorial garden to remember one of their students.
Emma Phillips, 12, was killed last April after she was hit on her bike by a vehicle.
Students said this garden is a good way to show how much Emma meant to this community.
Ridley Eison was a friend of Emma’s. He said the garden is a representation of her.
“It’s not only a STEM project, but we were also trying to show how pollinators spread pollen to plants. Emma spread kindness to all of the people she was around,” said Eison.
Angela Proffitt was Emma’s seventh grade homeroom teacher.
Proffitt said this project was a part of a STEM project they were doing last year. Because of kids having to spend much of the school year at home they were unable to complete the project.
“Emma was supposed to be a part of that project. She never got to do it when we were locked down, and so we decided to combine our project to make it more of a memorial place for her,” said Proffitt.
Proffitt said Emma was a helpful student for teachers and her classmates who struggled in school.
“Emma steps in and she just always helped those students, and she was always willing to be happy and positive. It was important to us and so we wanted to remember her as that kind, positive human being that she was,” said Proffitt.
She said there was a lot of community involvement in this project.
“Whether it was money actions, being out here physically doing labor, we had a lot of people with hand on deck helping us. It was very uplifting to see that everyone was touched by Emma and that she was important to us all not just the community,” said Proffitt.
The garden’s purpose is to give students a place to go and remember Emma. Proffitt hopes this can be a reminder to them to be kind like Emma was.
“We were hopeful that this is a reminder to them that we can all work together and we can all be kind and we can leave an impact on the world in some way,” said Proffitt.
